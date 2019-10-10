Diamond Resorts Partners with WWE

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts will offer members a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The opportunity is part of a partnership with WWE and is the latest addition to the resort company's groundbreaking Events of a Lifetime program. The program offers members hand-picked experiences, such as VIP dinners and exclusive, intimate concerts designed to turn any getaway into an unforgettable escape.

Diamond Resorts kicked off the partnership with a sweepstakes for tickets to WWE Live at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Through the company's partnership with WWE, the winners were also treated to a backstage meet and greet with WWE Superstars Lacey Evans, Ricochet and Cesaro.

Members will receive a similar level of VIP treatment this Friday in Las Vegas, including a backstage tour of Friday Night SmackDown, a private photo and autograph session with WWE Superstars, and a "First on the Floor" ringside photo opportunity.

"Our guests have distinctive tastes and are looking for vacations that go beyond the typical getaway," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "Through our Events of a Lifetime program and this partnership with WWE, we're offering members exclusive access to their favorite personalities at these events."

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Related Links

https://www.diamondresorts.com

