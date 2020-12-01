Diamond Resorts Releases Limited-Edition @TheVacationDR Line to Support COVID-19 Relief

Currently, all net proceeds from the @TheVacationDR Line go to the Diamond Resorts International Foundation, a recognized 501(c)(3) organization that benefits underprivileged communities, military veterans and those in need. After debuting in January 2020 and selling out during the tournament week, net proceeds from @TheVacationDR Line went to critical use and assisted more than 160 families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing groceries, medical care and safe housing.

Exclusive items from @TheVacationDR Line feature a distinctive skull and golf tee MF logo, designed to represent Diamond Resorts CEO and Tournament of Champions founder Mike Flaskey.

"Giving back to the community is a key part of everything we do at Diamond Resorts," Flaskey said. "We started @TheVacationDR Line as just another way to do good, but had no idea the impact it would have. Just months after the line launched, the pandemic hit, and our whole world changed. We were able to use the net proceeds to support families who were devastated by the pandemic. We're proud to do our small part to help our community recover and urge everyone to shop with a purpose this holiday season and help make this year's line an even bigger success."

The entire collection is now available in time for the holiday giving season. Currently 100% of the net proceeds from the @TheVacationDR Line go directly to the Diamond Resorts International Foundation. Grab gifts for the golf fan in your life and purchase with a purpose at DiamondGolfStore.com.

