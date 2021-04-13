Diamond View Brings Turnkey Virtual Production Technology to Market

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diamond View Studios debuted three new turnkey LED volume solutions for virtual production. This comes on the heels of debuting one of the world's largest LED volumes in their new virtual production studio, Vū located in Tampa, Florida.

"Engineering Vū has been a wonderful learning experience," said Tim Moore, CEO of Diamond View. "One of our biggest takeaways is seeing the level of global interest in not only our own application of virtual production, but also how other filmmakers wish to adopt their own virtual production stages."

State-of-the-art LED Volume at "Vū" in Tampa, Florida Three turnkey LED Volume solutions: Vū Essential, Vū Pro, Vū Max (from left to right)

Diamond View's all in one solutions aim to make virtual production more accessible with one fixed cost to cover all components, installation and support of a fully functioning LED Volume.

"Virtual production represents a new era in content creation for film and television," said Bob Pette, General Manager, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. "We're partnering with Diamond View Studios to put this exciting, real-time technology into the hands of the next generation of filmmakers."

One of the most unique design elements of the Vū LED Volume is the Vū translucent ceiling panels that feature a newly engineered pixel suspension system that allows light and theatrical effects to pass directly through the back of the panels. The Vū ceiling panel is also the world's first in-panel camera tracking solution with Mo-Sys StarTracker Tracking Stars seamlessly integrated into the panels for motion tracking throughout the volume.

Michael Geissler, CEO Mo-Sys Engineering comments, "Diamond View makes unique turnkey volume solutions. Their Vū Panels ceiling panel allows Cinematographers to have more creative freedom with camera positioning and lighting in an enclosed LED volume."

Each turnkey LED Volume kit is fully supported with Vū's custom computer cluster system featuring real-time render nodes and the NVIDIA RTX A6000 graphics cards and the NovaStar H9 MegaProcessor which is one of the largest LED Processors on the market right now with a max pixel load of 40 million pixels. The average lead time from manufacturing to delivery is about two to three months with a two week installation timeframe. See below for additional details on pricing and kit specifications.

Pricing

Vu Essential: 50 ft X 17 ft - $1.2M

50 ft X 17 ft - Vu Pro : 100 ft X 20 ft - $2.5M

100 ft X 20 ft - Vu Max : 150 ft X 26 ft - $3.5M

System Includes

- Vū A6k Computer Cluster featuring NVIDIA RTX A6000

- Novastar H9 Mega Processor (Capable of 40 Million Pixel Load)

- MoSys Startracker Camera Tracker

- Vū p2.9 LED Curve Panels

- Vū p3.9 Translucent Ceiling Panels with embedded MoSys Tracking Stars

- Ground Stacking Support System

- Worldwide Delivery and Support

- Full Installation and 1 Year Technical Support

- 3 Days On Site Training

- 2 Year Full Parts Warranty

Visit Vupanels.com for more information. Custom configurations available upon request.

About Diamond View

Diamond View is an Emmy Award-winning video production company headquartered in Tampa. Since 2007, Diamond view has been recognized as a leading, mission-driven video production company who seeks to inspire audiences through cinematic, high quality video. Specializing in emotional brand storytelling, Diamond View creates a unique form of visual storytelling to connect brands and communities. For more information, contact Zoe Seroky at [email protected].

