Diamond Wipes' HandyClean™ Steridol® Wipes Confirmed Effective Against Coronavirus

"The sustained presence of the virus in the U.S. caused immense demand for Steridol and hand sanitizers and Diamond Wipes will continue to shift its production focus to these products throughout the duration of the pandemic," said Diamond Wipes CEO Lance Leonard.

The HandyClean™ Steridol® Wipes are EPA-registered and proven to kill 99.9% of microorganisms tested, including bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew. The wipes are made in the USA and are designed for use in hospitals and healthcare centers, day care centers and nursing homes, schools, cafeterias, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, public transportation hubs and any other highly-populated areas where disease can easily spread. The wipes are ammonia-free, bleach-free and phosphate-free and are packaged in a recyclable container. More product information can be found at www.wipes123.com/collections/steridol

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the novel (new) coronavirus, first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, has now has resulted in more than 4.8 million confirmed cases and over 157 thousand deaths in the U.S. at the time of this release.

About Diamond Wipes

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (Diamond Wipes; www.diamondwipes.com) is a leading WBENC-certified woman-owned and operated American wet wipe converter. Founded in 1994, Diamond Wipes specializes in contract manufacturing and private labeling of pre-moistened towelettes and liquid filling. Headquartered in Chino, California, WOSB-certified business operates its solar-powered, FDA and EPA-registered manufacturing facilities in Southern California and Ohio.

