DiamondRock Hospitality Company Announces Tax Treatment Of 2019 Dividends

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today the following tax treatment of its 2019 distributions to shareholders.









Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a) Section 199A Dividends (Box 5)









January 4, 2019 January 14, 2019 $0.1250 $0.1250 $0.1250 March 29, 2019 April 12, 2019 $0.1250 $0.1250 $0.1250 June 28, 2019 July 12, 2019 $0.1250 $0.1250 $0.1250 September 30, 2019 October 11, 2019 $0.1250 $0.1250 $0.1250









Totals $0.5000 $0.5000 $0.5000

The table above reflects the treatment of the dividends for the 2019 tax year. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Related Links

http://www.drhc.com

