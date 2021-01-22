DiamondRock Hospitality Company Announces Tax Treatment Of 2020 Dividends

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today the following tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions to the holders of the Company's common and preferred stock.

Common Stock (DRH CUSIP # 252784301):









Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividends

(Box 1a) Section 199A

Dividends (Box 5)









January 2, 2020 January 13, 2020 $0.125000 $0.125000 $0.125000

Series A Preferred Stock (DRH Pr A CUSIP # 252784400):









Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

per Share Return of

Capital (Box 3)







September 20, 2020 September 30, 2020 $0.177600 $0.177600 December 19, 2020 December 31, 2020 $0.515625 $0.515625 Totals $0.693225 $0.693225

The table above reflects the treatment of the dividends for the 2020 tax year. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

