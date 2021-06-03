Diamonds Do Good Invites GSI President and Co-Founder Debbie Azar to Join Board

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds Do Good (DDG) unanimously approved Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, to join its Board of Directors.

Diamonds Do Good is committed to empowering communities in which natural diamonds are sourced, and sharing those stories of positive impact. They have been making an impact in the diamond industry since their start in 2007.

"I am honored to be invited to join the Board of Diamonds do Good. I have seen the positive impact Diamonds Do Good has on the natural diamond communities, and am proud be a part organization that gives back to and supports the communities that are an essential part of our industry" Debbie Azar states.

"I'm thrilled Debbie has joined the board. Her proven leadership and commitment to the industry are key assets for our organization" says Rebecca Foerster, President of Diamonds Do Good and Alrosa U.S.A.

Earlier this month Diamonds Do Good has launched a unique initiative inviting designers from around the world to participate in creating a new signature bracelet that defines the organization. "Diamonds Do Good was inspired by The Honorable Nelson Mandela whose legacy shines as a beacon of hope and healing. We want this next generation bracelet to be a symbol of all our hopes and dreams," says Diamonds Do Good co-founder and renowned civil rights advocate Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Echoing Chavis' aspirations, Diamonds Do Good encourages Black, Indigenous and Multicultural designers to participate in the initiative.

Diamonds Do Good was founded in 2006 to tell the world about the positive impact of natural diamonds in Southern Africa. Its focus today is to create meaningful change in diamond communities around the world and to tell these meaningful stories. Working with sustainable materials and companies who are certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), participants will incorporate their interpretation of 'Growth, Unity and Equality' into their bracelet design.

The top three finalists will be announced on July 18, the 103rd anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth. Finalists will present their designs to the full panel of reviewers including how the design relates to the theme of 'Growth, Unity and Equality'. Submissions are due June 28.

For more information, visit the Diamonds Do Good Project Bracelet Page at: https://www.diamondsdogood.com/projectbracelet/ or contact Executive Director Nancy Orem Lyman at [email protected].

The final design will be featured on the Diamonds Do Good site for donations to benefit the Flaviana Matata Foundation, and have the potential to be featured at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry and leading luxury independent jewelry and department stores across the United States.

About Gemological Science International (GSI)

Gemological Science International (GSI) is the only major gemological organization established in the 21st century. Founded in 2005 in New York City, it has grown to become one of the largest gemological entities in the world with laboratory facilities spanning four continents. Utilizing cutting-edge processes and proprietary technologies, along with a commitment to the highest ethical standards and practices, GSI provides manufacturers and retailers globally with a wide range of gemstone identification and grading services. The company is committed to advancing gemological research and offers gemological educational programs for trade professionals and the general public through its state-of-the-art research center.

