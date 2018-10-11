Diamonds International Brightens the World One Act at a Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisers identify Diamonds International (DI) as their go-to jeweler in destination ports. But what they may not know is that the legacy of giving back has been at their core for decades. DI has continuously sought to partner with local causes: whether it's education for impoverished communities, reconstruction efforts, or providing a better quality of life for orphans.

For more information, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwXgf4b7EIY

A few of the efforts include:

Baby Haven

One of the most heart-warming commitments that DI takes pride in is at Baby Haven—home to Crown of Light. This orphanage provides care for children left orphaned by parents that fell victim to AIDS / HIV.

Since 2007, DI provided:

Food

Housing

Medical care & attention

Helping rebuild the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, destruction from hurricanes are an ongoing reality. However, DI has always worked on aiding with reconstruction initiatives.

" Charity Charm "—a promotion that sold affected-islands' charms. Proceeds generated went into rebuilding the Caribbean .

New School for Children

This past summer, Diamonds International and Forevermark (diamond brand from the De Beers Group of Companies) partnered to renovate and expand a school on the island of Roatan. This school was constructed by the employees of the DI team and Forevermark.

In a 50-50 partnership, both teams successfully achieved:

Double the capacity of students in a spacious 2,000+ sq. ft school

Built four new classrooms and a library

Over 120 children who previously could not afford to attend school, will have a safe, new facility to learn in

Becoming the largest public school in the region

General Manager, Ruth King expresses, "We have dedicated the past seven years giving back to local communities. This year, we wanted to put a special focus on education by rebuilding a school that was in dire need of help."

According to DI's CEO & President, Albert Gad, "In this world, you don't just take, you need to learn to give back." Leading by example has been DI's mission for over 3 decades, and with so many current pressing matters, they feel they've just begun.

About Diamonds International:

Established in 1988, Diamonds International (DI) is the largest tax & duty-free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean. With over 100 retail locations across 27 ports including Caribbean countries, Florida, Mexico and Alaska, DI serves millions of tourists and cruise ship passengers annually with an unrivaled selection of certified loose diamonds, rare gemstones, designer jewelry and timepiece brands. DI is the exclusive retailer of the US-patented Crown of Light diamond and rare Safi Kilima Tanzanite brands. Staff engagement, customer experience, and brand variety are the fundamental pillars DI abides by – including their support for ethical mine-to-market practices. Almod Diamonds LTD. is the manufacturing affiliate of DI and its sister stores Tanzanite International and DI Watch & Design. For more than 30 years, DI remains a privately-held and family-run business with corporate offices in New York's prestigious diamond district and Miami, known as a top home cruise port destination worldwide.

SOURCE Diamonds International