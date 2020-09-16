Diamyd Medical invites to a webcast presentation on September 17 on the results from DIAGNODE-2

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical announced earlier this week that the diabetes vaccine Diamyd® has demonstrated significant effect in a subgroup which covers about half of all type 1 diabetes patients. In connection to this, CEO Ulf Hannelius together with the trial's Coordinating Investigator Professor Johnny Ludvigsson and Professor Mark Atkinson will hold a webcast presentation on Thursday 17 September at 15.00 CET.

The presentation is hosted by News Agency Direkt and Direkt Studios and can be watched at

https://youtu.be/UH6sr8WIbaQ

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops therapies for type 1 diabetes. The diabetes vaccine Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. Significant results have been shown in a genetically predefined subgroup in a large-scale metastudy as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where the diabetes vaccine is administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. A new facility for vaccine manufacturing is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the therapeutic diabetes vaccine Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. An investigator-initiated Remygen® trial in patients living with type 1 diabetes for more than five years is ongoing at Uppsala University Hospital. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser; phone: +46-8-528-00-399, e-mail: [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Ulf Hannelius

President and CEO

Phone: +46-736-35-42-41

E-mail: [email protected]

