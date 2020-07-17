Diana Fernandez's New Book Detrás Del Mensaje, A Riveting Tale Of A Woman Who Pursues Her Boss's Killers While Being Chased Herself

Fernandez said this about her book: "Gabriela never imagined what fate had in store for her. Her life would take a turn as unexpected as it was dangerous to find her boss murdered. This fact will result in a wild search when trying to discover what is hidden behind such a crime. Pursued by criminals, suspected of homicide, and accompanied by characters of dubious origin, the young woman will not rest until she finds the murderer or murderers, even at the risk of losing her life."

Published by Page Publishing, Diana Fernandez's new book Detrás Del Mensaje follows the harrowing journey of a woman and her desire to bring justice to her boss's killers despite being fraught by danger, questionable company, and a conspiracy against her.

Consumers who wish to be amazed at the resilience of a woman in the midst of peril and death can purchase Detrás Del Mensaje in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

