Diane Beastrom Honored as Crain's 2018 Notable Women in Health Care

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Beastrom, president and CEO of Koinonia Homes, is named as one of the Notable Women in Healthcare 2018 by Crain's Cleveland Business. The elite class of awardees includes prominent female leaders and executives in Northeast Ohio's health care industry.

Beastrom is recognized for her deft guidance of Koinonia Homes from a small, intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD) agency operating a handful of group homes to one of the region's leading community-based provider organizations. Koinonia Homes employs 600 staffers and operates 21 licensed residential homes, 51 supported living sites, as well as day, vocational and career services. Under Beastrom's leadership, Koinonia has grown to a $30 million enterprise, serving 600 individuals with ID/DD in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake, Geauga and Medina counties.

"Diane's passion for Koinonia's mission motivates staff at all levels of the organization to put their best foot forward when working with our clients," said Julie Johnson, Koinonia Homes board member and president and CEO, Boys & Girls Club of the Western Reserve. "We serve many of the most vulnerable people in our community, which can be quite physically and mentally taxing. Only a leader with the strength of Diane's convictions and fervor can sustain a successful organization like Koinonia."

Serving adults with ID/DD means doing so in the face of consistently changing regulations and reimbursement challenges. Beastrom often tells her staff, "If we don't serve them, who will?" Koinonia is known for creating positive outcomes for individuals who are unable to be served by other agencies because of the medical challenges they face. Her success in the health care arena is due to her understanding of the various social determinants that impact ID/DD clients and addressing them in a holistic fashion.

Beastrom is profiled in the special edition of Crain's Cleveland Business.

About Koinonia Homes



Koinonia (coin-o-NEE-yah) is a leading 501(c)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio that provides residential services, day programs and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its service portfolio includes 21 licensed group homes and more than 50 supported living arrangements, transportation services and shared living options in safe and healthy settings. For more information, visit www.koinoniahomes.org.

