Diane Faro of JetPay and Brian Hurdis of NCR to take the TRANSACT Main Stage to discuss the Changing Payments Landscape

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced that Brian Hurdis, Senior Vice President and General Manager of NCR, will take the SecureTrust Main Stage at TRANSACT with Diane Faro, previously Chief Executive Officer of JetPay, now President of NCR Payments, to discuss the acquisition of JetPay. They will offer a first-time look at the merger which allows NCR to offer end-to-end payment solutions to simplify and improve the merchant experience. TRANSACT, the world's largest payments technology event, takes place April 30 – May 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

"With NCR's acquisition of JetPay, we can now serve as a single provider of fully-integrated, end-to-end capabilities from the point-of-sale (POS) to the payment gateway to payment," said Hurdis. "Enabling payments was an important part of our strategy to create value for our clients and simplify the management of payments across channels. We have an interesting story to share, and I look forward to sharing the TRANSACT stage with Diane to talk directly to the payments technology industry."

"As an active member of ETA, I'm excited for the opportunity to share JetPay and NCR's vision to create innovative solutions for our merchant customers at TRANSACT," said Faro.

The acquisition of JetPay allows NCR to add a cloud-based payments platform into its POS terminals for retails and hospitality.

"The consolidation of JetPay and NCR is yet another example of how the payments landscape is constantly evolving," said Amy Zirkle, Interim CEO of ETA. "Attending TRANSACT is important for all players within the payments technology industry to stay up-to-date on the latest trends. Rapid innovation has led companies to look not only for partnerships to differentiate themselves, but companies they can merge with to provide expanded payments services."

TRANSACT, happening April 30-May 2 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, provides 4,000 attendees with a robust exhibit hall with more than 200 exhibitors, extensive networking events, and forward-looking educational sessions on the groundbreaking technologies, trends and policies shaping the payments industry.

