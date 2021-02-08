Diane Meier, MD to Step Down as CAPC Director in April

"This leadership transition comes at the right time for CAPC. Marking our 22 nd year as an organization, we are very well positioned for the future. Our foundation is clearly established and we have achieved rapid, sustainable momentum across the nation," said Meier. "I've worked alongside Brynn for over seven years. She is a seasoned CAPC strategist with an impressive track record of success in driving growth and innovation," Meier continued.

"More than ever, the care of serious illness is foremost in the hearts and minds of all of us working in health care. I am very optimistic about the future, and sure that CAPC, under Brynn's leadership, will continue to serve as a beacon for all of us to follow," said Kedar Mate, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

"I am honored to have the opportunity to succeed Diane Meier on the next phase of the important journey she began," said Bowman. "Together with the entire CAPC team and our colleagues, I will build on Diane Meier's vision and the solid foundation she has put into place. I am deeply committed to further accelerating the value we bring to all of our member organizations, the entire US health care system, and to all patients and families living with serious illness."

At CAPC, Ms. Bowman has had a critical leadership role in the organization's launching of its membership model and first suite of transformative online content, including its online curriculum serving over 1700 organization and over 70,000 clinicians. In her current role as Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Bowman is responsible for delivering quality content through state of the art technology to the nation's hospitals and health care organizations.



The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is funded through organizational membership and the generous support of foundations and private philanthropy. It is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

