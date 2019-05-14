Diane Nobile Named as Vice Chair of the Florida Bar's 11th Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee 'K'

MIAMI, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Nobile, founding partner of a Miami-based international law firm, has been named as Vice Chair of the Florida Bar's 11th Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee 'K'. The position will be effective May 1, 2019 through the term per Oath of Service. Ms. Nobile is currently in her third year of membership with the committee.

In her legal practice, Ms. Nobile serves as a trusted legal advisor to her clients, providing a complete legal approach to new businesses and international investors requiring legal guidance in the United States. She specializes in working with international investors on pre-immigration tax planning, estate tax planning, international investors seeking to purchase or invest in US real estate, and business law.

"I am honored to have been chosen as Vice Chair of the committee," says Nobile. "Grievance committees are a vital part of our system, ensuring the correct use of professional conduct rules imposed by the Supreme Court of Florida. I look forward to working with this team in the coming months."

Each of Florida's 20 judicial circuits has at least one grievance committee. The grievance committee reviews complaints with much the same purpose as a grand jury and decides, after a case is submitted to them by bar counsel, whether there is probable cause to believe a lawyer violated the professional conduct rules imposed by the Supreme Court of Florida and whether discipline against the lawyer appears to be warranted.

For more information on the Florida Bar's 11th Judicial Circuit Grievance Committee, visit https://www.floridabar.org/about/cmtes/cmte-gr035/ .

