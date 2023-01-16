Dianña Releases New Country Song "A Street Called Evergreen" After Consecutive TOP 20 Adult Contemporary Hits
Jan 16, 2023, 08:32 ET
Dianña rediscovers her roots in this autobiographical tale of her beginnings as a singer-songwriter.
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though Dianña's last two releases were crossover Adult Contemporary hits, her new release "A Street Called Evergreen" is squarely in her wheelhouse as a storytelling Country music singer-songwriter. Released today to radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms reported her label Billeegee Productions.
Dianña spoke about her song, "I wrote the first draft over ten years ago about my childhood living in a particular house. That draft had a negative tone as I was trying to exorcise often bad and even traumatic memories through my songwriting. But I was never able to finish it. Then a year ago I decided to visit the house and it had been torn down, which took away many of the bad memories for me. So I rewrote the song focusing on the positive memories."
Dianña's holiday release "Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart, and her previous song "Hands" spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.
"A Street Called Evergreen" was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).
