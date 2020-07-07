Diaper Bank Celebrates One Millionth Diaper Distributed

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC) will be celebrating their one millionth diaper distributed with a hybrid virtual & in-person event. At an upcoming diaper distribution, a lucky recipient will be presented with the one millionth diaper, as well as some additional baby related goodies. The distribution will be held at Families Forward (8 Thomas, Irvine, CA 92618), a diaper bank partner, with the one millionth diaper moment happening between 10 am – 11am.

In 2018, only four Food Banks in California successfully received State funding to establish Diaper Banks in their communities. CAP OC partnered with Assemblymember Tom Daly and Senator Tom Umberg to submit a budget request on behalf of CAP OC's food bank. In July 2019, the request was officially signed into the California state budget, creating California's 5th Diaper Bank.

The millionth diaper distributed comes much sooner than expected. The Diaper Bank was set to begin diaper distributions May 2020. However, due to the pandemic, beginning in March, CAP OC saw the need to help struggling families who had been recently laid off and decided to prematurely launch the Diaper Bank program.

"We are proud that we have been able to provide this additional service to help bring diapers to our community in fulfilling our mission to eradicate poverty. Diapers are an essential commodity for any family, and this opportunity to provide this resource for the health and welfare of children and decrease the financial burden for families is essential," says Gregory C. Scott, President & CEO of Community Action Partnership of Orange County.

With leadership and results dating back to 1965, Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAPOC) has evolved into one of Orange County's most comprehensive anti-hunger and poverty relief organization. CAPOC's aim is to make a positive impact in people's lives by helping them meet basic needs and strengthen their support system. Our position within Orange County allows us to identify neighborhood concerns and find unique solutions. We have a stake in the health of our community and have the ability to create real change in the lives of low-income children, families, senior, and veterans. By acting as a resource for ending hunger and poverty, our organization improves the health of our community. We mobilize and direct resources to programs that assist, educate and promote self-sufficiency.

