Diaphragm Pumps Market by Operation, Mechanism, End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

The "Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diaphragm pumps market is expected to reach US$ 6,706.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 4,177.5 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Double acting diaphragm pumps hold the biggest market in operation segment. Leak free fluid transfer and increased pumping efficiency drive the double diaphragm pumps market growth. Single acting pumps have great demand in operations requiring submersible and portable equipment. They can run dry for long hours without causing any harm to the pump and valves.

Air operated pumps are leading the mechanism segment for diaphragm pumps market. Inherent features such as the capability to transfer wide varieties of fluids and low maintenance cost associated with employing compressed air drive the air operated pumps market growth. Electrically operated pumps will be registering excellent growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand from the food and beverage industry.

Petrochemicals are dominating the end-user segment on account of significant growth in refineries and increasing consumption of fossil fuel worldwide. Wastewater management will be the new trendsetter in the near future owing to the increasing water pollution due to excessive dumping of toxic chemicals by industries and scarcity of fresh water reserves throughout the globe.

The Asia Pacific is the leading regional segment for diaphragm pumps market. The key attributes for its impressive growth are developing the industrial sector and increasing offshore petrochemical activities. Proactive government policies adopted by countries such as India, Japan, and China has resulted in increasing demand for consumer goods worldwide.

Europe is the second largest regional market owing to the increasing demand for food and beverages and a well-developed petrochemical segment. The Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for fossil fuel as an energy source and increasing infrastructure development to attract tourist from throughout the globe.

Prominent players competing in the diaphragm pumps market are Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corp. Grundfos, Graco, Inc., Idex Corp. LEWA Group, SPX Flow, Inc., Tapflo Group, Xylem, Inc. and Yamada Corp.

Key Market Movements

Impressive growth in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries

Increasing demand for diverse products provide impetus to food and beverages market growth

Increasing industrialization has resulted in increasing water pollution and scarcity of fresh water reserves worldwide

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Operation, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Mechanism, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by End User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Diaphragm Pumps Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Operation

4.1. Overview

4.2. Single Acting

4.3. Double Acting



Chapter 5. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Mechanism

5.1. Overview

5.2. Air Operated

5.3. Electrically Operated



Chapter 6. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by End-User

6.1. Overview

6.2. Wastewater Management

6.3. Petrochemical

6.4. Pharmaceutical

6.5. Food & Beverages

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, by Geography

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Diaphragm Pumps Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.3. Europe Diaphragm Pumps Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.4. Asia Pacific Diaphragm Pumps Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.5. Latin America Diaphragm Pumps Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.6. Middle East and Africa Diaphragm Pumps Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Dover Corporation

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. News Coverage

8.2. Flowserve Corp.

8.3. Grundfos

8.4. Graco Inc.

8.5. Idex Corp.

8.6. LEWA Group

8.7. SPX Flow Inc.

8.8. Tapflo Group

8.9. Xylem Inc.

8.10. Yamada Corp.



