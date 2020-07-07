DiaSorin Selects Vodori's Pepper Flow® to Support Rapid Growth and Increased Product Launches

DiaSorin is a global leader in laboratory diagnostics focusing on specialty testing for both immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. In the last 18 months alone, DiaSorin has launched over 10 products—including three COVID-19 tests—that are now a part of their portfolio of 100+ products currently on market.

The company's rapid growth requires more standardization and scalability of marketing and regulatory operations to get critical diagnostic tests to market quicker and drive better patient outcomes. Vodori's Pepper Flow and Pepper Flow Digital Review—cloud-based software that simplifies the review and approval of regulated content—were selected as strategic replacements for DiaSorin's manual, paper-based process.

Pepper Flow helps life science companies move through promotional material reviews with speed, accuracy, and compliance. Pepper Flow Digital Review delivers the industry's only interactive web page review solution so users can route, review, and annotate web pages and web apps in their native, interactive format. Both products will be instrumental to DiaSorin as they shift to creating more digital content to support a no-touch sales process.

Pepper Flow and Pepper Flow Digital Review will enable DiaSorin to:

reduce time and effort to collaborate on material creation, approval, and distribution;

efficiently execute product launch plans;

enforce brand and regulatory compliance; and

measure performance to further improve the process.

"Our ability to tell our story in this period of rapid growth relies on a fast review and approval process. It's critical that we are able to launch products with approved marketing material and messaging," said Joel Cowen, Vice President of Marketing at DiaSorin. "Pepper Flow affords us the ability to get up and running quickly with minimal user training, reduces our review time, and ultimately, enables us to get our message out quickly to improve launch effectiveness."

About Vodori

Vodori is the creator of the Pepper Cloud Product Suite: modern, cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies review, approve, and distribute regulated content. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite, which includes Pepper Flow, Pepper Folio, and Pepper Flow Digital Review, is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 35 countries worldwide. Vodori is committed to excellence in product usability and providing world-class customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

About DiaSorin

Headquartered in Italy and listed in the FTSE MIB Index, DiaSorin is a global leader in the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) field. For over 50 years, the Company has been developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for IVD worldwide. The Group has a presence on the 5 continents with 25 companies, 5 foreign branches, 5 manufacturing facilities and 5 research centers throughout the world. Through constant investments in research and development, and using its own distinctive expertise in the field of immunodiagnostics to deliver a high level of innovation, DiaSorin offers today the broadest range of specialty tests available in the immunodiagnostics market and new tests in the molecular diagnostics markets, which identify DiaSorin Group as the "Diagnostic Specialist".

