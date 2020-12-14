Diaspora Arts Connection Presents "Let Her Sing 2020: A Celebration of Female Voices"

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven talented female vocalists will grace the stage of Diaspora Arts Connection's " Let Her Sing®: A Celebration of Female Voices " in a co-presentation with the storied Berkeley music venue The Freight & Salvage on Thursday, December 3. This year's fourth annual production will be broadcast digitally via The Freight's website on Saturday, January 16. The artists will come together for a unique and diverse showcase of different artistic styles and genres. Let Her Sing is an event dedicated to fostering support and raising awareness for the female voice, banned and suppressed in parts of the world even today.

Let Her Sing is the flagship event for Diaspora Arts Connection , a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of artists in diaspora and building bridges between artists and audiences in the SF Bay Area. This year's event has been transformed into a video production in order to reach audiences despite the moratorium on live events in California and across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the pandemic has dimmed many stages and silenced many artists and musicians this year, more than ever before, we felt compelled to remember and celebrate the woman's voice and to remind everyone of all the women banned and discouraged from singing," states Nazy Kaviani, founder and executive director of DAC. As a result of the Covid 19 outbreak, this year's event has been reimagined to adapt to the new landscape of events and entertainment. "Planning a show of this complexity is never easy even in normal times, but planning and implementing it safely within the COVID-19 rules and restrictions has been a true labor of love for the women's voice, music, and our music-loving community by DAC and The Freight," says Kaviani.

This year's rendition of LHS will feature artists from a wide array of musical disciplines and regions, including Kurdistan, Lebanon, Vietnam, and Iran. By showcasing artists active in the field of pop, folk, traditional, and world music, LHS 2020 is on track to be an unforgettable evening of musical performances.

Let Her Sing 2020 will feature award-winning singers Marjan and Mahsa Vahdat , Vietnamese activist and musician Mai Khoi , and the multi-talented Naima Shalhoub . The unifying factor among Let Her Sing artists is their belief in the universal right for women to express themselves, musically or otherwise.

The night will also include performances by Kurdish musician and actress Evin Şah, Bay Area-based vocalist Mina Alali , and San Francisco's Rabbit Quinn , all artists united in their conviction that female voices should be amplified, not suppressed.

DAC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering deeper understanding and connections among diverse cultural and ethnic groups in the Bay Area, through cultural and artistic events. DAC has helped introduce hundreds of singers, dancers, film and theater directors, and authors to California audiences.

