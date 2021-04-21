Dice Releases IntelliSearch™ Jobs and Alerts, Automatically Delivering the Most Relevant Career Opportunities for Technologists

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX), today announced the release of IntelliSearch™ Jobs and Alerts, which automatically deliver­­ the most relevant opportunities to tech professionals based on their Dice Candidate Profile. IntelliSearch Jobs and Alerts simplify the user experience for technologists by allowing them to see jobs fitting their skills and experience without performing a search, and benefits recruiters and hiring organizations by increasing visibility and application rates for posted roles.

"The launch of IntelliSearch Jobs and Alerts is another example of the power of our tech skills data model, which we have evolved over the past decade," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand). "IntelliSearch Jobs and Alerts provide an incredible benefit for technologists who have a Dice profile. These highly relevant, automated and personalized job recommendations give candidates an immediate advantage in discovering the roles that best match their skills and ideal job preferences, and ultimately provide the best possible job opportunities for the next step in their tech career."

Dice IntelliSearch Jobs and Alerts deliver employers' jobs directly to the candidates whose profiles best match a recruiter's open opportunities, increasing job views and application rates by talented, unique technologists.

IntelliSearch Jobs significantly increase the exposure of job posts beyond candidate keyword searches and saved alerts.

Candidates apply to IntelliSearch Jobs at 25% higher conversion rates than for jobs they discover through keyword searches.

Technologists have the option of manually searching for the right role or utilizing IntelliSearch Jobs and Alerts to automatically find fitting roles without needing to perform a search. Technologists can access these features by creating or updating their profile on Dice and simply opting-into IntelliSearch Alerts; Dice's artificial intelligence will do the work on their behalf.

Read more in Dice Insights: How Candidate Profile and IntelliSearch Jobs Help Target Your Search

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

