Dice Reports Strong Tech Hiring Results Across Key Industry Sectors

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly released industry-specific tech job reports from career marketplace Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand;NYSE: DHX) show historically strong forward momentum for tech hiring across key sectors of the economy. Demand for tech talent remains high in consulting, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and retail, while overall, the second quarter of 2022 is projected to be the sixth consecutive quarter of tech job posting growth.

Similar findings to Dice's proprietary reporting were released by CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

"We remain in one of the best markets for tech talent that we have ever seen. The growing demand for technologists at all levels has shown no signs of slowing and continues to be fueled by an evolution away from legacy systems, strengthening of cybersecurity infrastructure and other ongoing digital transformation initiatives — and these are happening across nearly every sector, as our new industry-specific Tech Job Reports show," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand). "It's been unfortunate that there have been layoffs and hiring freezes at some tech firms; however, we view these announcements as corrections specific to individual organizations and not indicative of the overall tech hiring market."

Overall, tech job postings are up 83% year to date and 42% from April to May 2022. Across key economic sectors:

Consulting – job postings increased more than 66% from May 2021 to May 2022

Consulting firms are having to rethink their recruiting strategies due to the workforce's shift in preferences and legislative limitations on H-1B visas. Engineers and developers are in especially high demand with firms bringing software development in house.

Finance – job postings nearly tripled from May 2021 to May 2022

Companies across finance services are investing in tech to keep up with consumer demands and realize a more inclusive future for banking. Technologists with knowledge of programming languages such as Python, Java and SQL are in demand for help with data analytics, application development and database management.

Healthcare – tech job postings have increased 19% since January 2022

Alleviation of staffing issues is driving a more concerted move toward digitization. Large numbers of job postings for foundational roles like software engineers and a variety of analysts reflect the industry's focus on tech support and innovation.

Manufacturing – tech job postings more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022

There has been an intense focus on technological advancement in manufacturing over the past 5–10 years leading into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Technologists who have mastered automation, C++ and systems engineering are in demand to enhance manufacturing processes.

Retail and eCommerce – job postings are up 38% since January 2022

While consumer confidence and sentiment may continue to fluctuate with inflation top of mind, retailers are not slowing their search for technologists who can help build the websites, apps and other digital shopping experiences that have become table stakes in the competition for sales.

Overall tech job market highlights:

More than 1 million tech roles remain unfilled across the U.S. economy

There are fewer than 85,000 new computer science graduates entering the workforce each year

The largest growth by job classification across all industries is for software engineers, with postings up 162% since May 2021

Dice's 2022 Tech Salary Report shows that average tech salaries are at an all-time high, and up more than 7% year over year versus the national average of 4% ( SHRM )

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX).



About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and Clearance Jobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com .

