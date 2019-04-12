DiCentral Unveils New SmartTurn Website

HOUSTON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiCentral, a leading global provider of supply chain integration solutions, today announced the unveiling of a newly enhanced website for SmartTurn, its cloud-based inventory and warehouse management system. The new site will provide a more intuitive and interactive user experience for customers, partners and those organizations researching inventory and warehouse management solutions for their entities.

Visitors can now trial SmartTurn Warehouse Management Software (WMS) for two weeks to determine its viability for their environment without any upfront financial commitment, operational risk or pressure to purchase using an easy-to-use signup process. The new interface makes it simple to explore available plans and packages to select the perfect option, then subscribe online in minutes.

In addition, a host of significant changes have been implemented to enhance the user experience, including a rich resource center and extensive demo and video libraries. By deploying these enhanced collaborative features and training materials to the website, SmartTurn further establishes itself as a trusted supply chain advisor and a leading cloud-based warehouse management solution provider to small medium size businesses (SMBs).

"Our goal is always to make the research and buying process as simple and stress-free as possible, and with the new SmartTurn site features, we've accomplished just that." – John Nguyen, DiCentral Chief Strategy Officer

About SmartTurn

SmartTurn is a leading cloud inventory and warehouse management system (WMS). SmartTurn increases the visibility and control of inventory. DiCentral's SmartTurn is the best fit for companies looking to streamline their supply chain operations, regardless of size or level of complexity.

Designed for quick implementation, ease-of-use, and real-time inventory accuracy, the SmartTurn solution is a true multi-tenant WMS delivered via the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. From multiple warehouse locations to individual stockrooms, we help companies maintain a competitive advantage by reducing inventory costs, improving productivity, and increasing customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.smartturn.com

About DiCentral

Founded in 2000, DiCentral is a leading global provider of B2Bi managed services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DiCentral has 11 offices worldwide supporting customers in over 35 countries. DiCentral's services and solutions are focused on B2B integration and are used by many Fortune 1000 companies, processing over $200 billion in transactions for over 30,000 organizations worldwide. The company's vertical expertise transcends through the automotive, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and financial services. The company also develops and markets a complementary suite of supply chain applications.

For more information, visit: www.dicentral.com

SOURCE DiCentral

Related Links

http://www.dicentral.com

