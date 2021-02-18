Dick Leinenkugel to Give Toast at Bunker Labs Virtual Muster, Full Agenda Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs has announced new details for its upcoming annual Muster conference on Thursday February 25, 2021.

Dick Leinenkugel, President of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company will lead a toast during the vConnect happy hour portion of the agenda. Special guest retired Commander and U.S. Navy pilot Karen Brasch from Intuit will also be in attendance for the happy hour.

Bunker also announced that Shannon Huffman Polson and D'Shawn Russell will deliver keynote speeches at the Muster, in addition to a keynote speech by retired United States Army four-star general John W. Nicholson. Polson was one of the first women to fly the Apache helicopter in the U.S. Army, and is the author of The Grit Factor: Resilience and Leadership in the Most Male-Dominated Organization in the World. Russell is the founder of Southern Elegance Candle Company and the winner of the 2019 Raleigh-Durham Regional Muster pitch competition.

Other newly announced details include the competitors in the Muster Pitch Competition presented by Ford Fund and Fiserv:

Brandon Hunter , founder and CEO of ROOG, a mobile marketplace for shoppers to discover unique products and services from minority-owned businesses in their local communities.

, founder and CEO of ROOG, a mobile marketplace for shoppers to discover unique products and services from minority-owned businesses in their local communities. Michael Anderson , co-founder and CEO of Stache, a company dedicated to better utilizing existing infrastructure to serve consumer demand for storage space.

, co-founder and CEO of Stache, a company dedicated to better utilizing existing infrastructure to serve consumer demand for storage space. Evelyn Vicario , co-founder of Bibia Interactive Entertainment, which designs and develops digital interactive media characters and stories.

The pitch competition will be judged by Jay Ganatra, Senior Director and Partner at PayPal Ventures; Aaron Haubert, Manager of Corporate Development at Ford Motor Company; and Vivian Greentree, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship, and President of the Fiserv Cares Foundation.

Entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and anyone else interested in supporting the military-connected entrepreneurial and small business community is invited to attend. To view the full agenda and register for the 2021 Virtual Muster on Thursday, February 25, visit the event page here .

The Virtual Muster is presented by Intuit.

About Bunker Labs:

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur, including small business owners, in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more about Bunker Labs: www.bunkerlabs.org

