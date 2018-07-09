Dick Naugle Presents: "Prepare food fresh. Serve customers fast. Keep place clean."

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Naugle never finished fourth grade, but his entrepreneurial spirit, his personal conviction and his unwavering commitment to personal excellence made him a legend. In the newfound world of fast food in Southern California, Naugles had, in its heyday, 225 restaurants across America. In Riverside, Naugle's famed expression, "Mov'em out!" became famous as employees worked to move 3-4 cars per minute. It was a well-oiled machine, efficient even by today's standards.

But the story of Naugles remains bittersweet as legal issues in the late 1970s, a merger with rival chain Del Taco, and lapsed trademarks felled the beloved fast food chain. Today, fans of Naugles stay connected with the family as they release recipes and sell the original sauces.

Learn the history, the heart, and the business acumen from his grandson, who learned it all firsthand from the man who called him "Sonny." The N-Effect, short for Naugle Effect, left a lasting impression on entrepreneurs, the fast food industry, historians, and foodies alike.

Bill Naugle takes an unwavering look at his grandfather's legacy and sometimes turbulent life, gathering insight into the ways his personal life came to influence his business decisions and lead ultimately to a story of redemption. With insights into his humor, work ethic, and brilliant business mind, Bill Naugle pieces together an honest and emotional account of the founder of his family business, from his collaboration with the McDonald's brothers and Del Taco, to opening his first drive-thru, to the decline of the Naugles brand.

The Kirkus Review calls it "both a moving homage to a personal hero and a bracing reminder of the dangers of uncritical emulation…A thoughtful account of the advantages and disadvantages of imitating one's idols."

The Naugle Effect is available for download now at Barnes & Noble.

Join author Bill Naugle and Riverside's own Mayor Bailey for a special book event in Riverside, California, where the Dick Naugles began his empire. The author will be available for book signing and Q&A for "The N-Effect: Power of Influence." Event is at Barnes and Noble Booksellers at the Tyler Mall on Saturday, October 6th.

Bill Naugle will be answering questions and meeting with fellow entrepreneurs at Riverside's Inland Empire Startup Week, Oct 1st through 5th. The downtown Riverside event is free to attend.

Contact: Bill Naugle

Email: 202523@email4pr.com

Phone: (512) 550-3661

www.naugles.com

SOURCE Bill Naugle