Dickey's Barbecue Pit Offers Barbecue Beans in Select Texas Grocery Stores

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbecue lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of Dickey's Barbecue Pit beans by purchasing them at their local Albertsons Grocery Store, Tom Thumb or Randalls. In partnership with these retailers, Dickey's Barbecue Pit offers Dickey's Original Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Barbecue Beans, Jalapeño Beans, Sweet Molasses Barbecue Beans and Texas Barbecue Beans for purchase.

"We are proud to partner with these grocery stores that have such strong Texas ties," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Giving our guests the option to purchase our barbecue beans at their local grocery stores gives them a new way to enjoy Dickey's traditional sides."

Dickey's Barbecue Pit beans are now available in 170 Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Randalls locations across the state of Texas.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 500 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

