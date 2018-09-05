Dickey's Delivers Thousands of Sandwiches to Teachers Across the Nation

"We are proud to serve our slow-smoked barbecue to the folks in our communities that give so much to us," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Seeing the joy on the teachers' faces made me incredibly proud to lead an organization committed to doing well by doing good."

Local Dickey's owners from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex; Gurnee, IL; Orlando, FL; Kansas City, MO; Kennewick, WA; Lakewood, CO and Traverse City and Commerce Township, MI delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea to teachers and staff members at schools in their area.

"At Dickey's, we pride ourselves on being an integral part of our community," says Bill Zimmerman, Owner of the Dickey's located in Gurnee, IL. "Delivering our slow-smoked barbecue to local educators is just our small way of saying thank you for everything they do for our youth."

Dickey's barbecue is always pit smoked on-site daily, but now the famous brisket and other well-known menu items can be brought straight to one's front door.

"Educators provide our children with invaluable lessons and it is important that we support them anyway we can," says Buck Stine, Owner of the Dickey's located in Orlando, FL. "A great school year starts with fueling energy and excitement, and we thought a delivery of Dickey's delicious barbecue would accomplish just that."

Guests can order Dickey's delivery directly from participating stores or through a third party delivery service such as GrubHub, DoorDash or UberEats.

Find local Dickey's delivery options here.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

