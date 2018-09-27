Dickey's Offers All You Can Eat Ribs in October

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit offers guests All You Can Eat Ribs for only $19.99. Guests can enjoy this in-store promotion October 1 through 28 at participating Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation.

"At Dickey's, we are preparing and slow-smoking our fall-off-the-bone ribs long before our guests' craving hits," says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Marketing at Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "With our All You Can Eat Ribs promotion we encourage our guests to enjoy as many of our delicious pork ribs as they would like at their local Dickey's."