Dickey's Provides Update About Payment Card Incident

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickey's provided additional information today regarding the payment card security incident reported on November 20, 2020.

After receiving reports that a payment card security incident may have occurred at certain Dickey's franchises or locations, Dickey's immediately began working with our franchisees to conduct an investigation and forensic investigation firms were engaged. Dickey's also notified law enforcement and the payment card networks.

A thorough investigation is being conducted and is nearly complete. The investigation identified the installation of unauthorized code designed to find payment card data operated at certain franchised restaurant locations at different times over the general period of June 9, 2019 to November 24, 2020 for most locations and a few weeks later for a few locations.

The unauthorized code was only found at approximately 55 locations. In addition to these locations, there are other locations that updated their payment application server or system before the investigation began or that otherwise had a server or system that was no longer available for analysis. If the unauthorized code had been installed at those locations, the change or update ended the operation of the unauthorized code. There are other locations that were investigated, and the unauthorized code was not found.

The code searched for data in the format of track data read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through a restaurant's server. That data may have included the cardholder's name, primary account number, expiration date, and internal verification value.

A list of the Dickey's restaurants and corresponding time frames involved, which vary by location, and a list of the locations that had changes before the investigation started, is available at https://www.dickeys.com/payment-card-notification. This site also provides information about the incident and additional steps customers may take.

Dickey's quickly took measures to contain the incident, remove the unauthorized code, and is working to implement measures to further enhance payment card security. Nonetheless, it is always advisable for customers to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to the bank that issued the card, because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

For more information regarding this incident, customers may visit the website listed above or call the dedicated customer call center at (833) 971-3302, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

SOURCE Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

