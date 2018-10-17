Dickey's Says "Mahalo" to Local First Responders

"At Dickey's Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on being an integral part of the community and especially giving back to those that risk their lives to keep us safe," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "I am honored to have such an amazing turnout at our first responder event at our Hawaii location and look forward to seeing the store's future success and Danny's continued commitment to first responders."

For this event, Danny worked closely with The Dickey Foundation, Dickey's charitable organization that sets out to support those that protect us.

"The Dickey Foundation was created to support the brave men and women who keep our nation's communities safe," says Maurine Dickey, Founder of The Dickey Foundation. "I had the pleasure of attending the Hawaii first responder event and truly enjoyed meeting the first responders from the Kapolei area."

Learn more and donate to The Dickey Foundation here.

About The Dickey Foundation

Since 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has taken great pride in our Texas style barbecue and our commitment to the communities we serve. It is in that spirit, that The Dickey Foundation was created. The Dickey Foundation supports first responders who protect and unite our communities. Our Foundation is national but our efforts are intensely local, focusing on financial support, public education and providing the equipment necessary for the safety of our first responders.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey's Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

