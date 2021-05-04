DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four Stores in Four States -- including a new Off-price Store Concept -- and Further Expands Offerings in 14 Golf Galaxy Locations in May

These new additions will collectively bring approximately 110 jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, VRST, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Quest and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors such as Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

The new DICK'S Sporting Goods location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off its opening weekend celebrations, and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/Northridge for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Northridge, CA Northridge Fashion Center 9301 Tampa Avenue Northridge, CA 91324 May 21 – May 23

In addition, the company also will open three locations to provide access to some of the nation's most popular athletic brands at great prices at two Going, Going, Gone! locations and one DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale location.

The new Going, Going, Gone! locations will offer surprising deals on unique finds in footwear and apparel from the brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S Sporting Goods for years. Deep discounts will be available at these locations throughout the year.

Going, Going, Gone! City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Avon, IN Gable Crossing 214 Gable Crossing Drive Avon, IN 46123 May 28 Monroeville, PA Monroeville Mall Annex 330 Mall Circle Drive Monroeville, PA 15146 May 28

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale offers deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more. The Warehouse Sale location provide a temporary pop-up-style experience for customers.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates New Orleans, LA 2840 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 May 12

The redesigned Golf Galaxy stores will offer golfers of all levels an immersive golf experience, providing access to industry-leading TrackManTM and BioMechTM Golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings, golf lessons from Class A Certified PGA and LPGA Professionals and the best equipment, apparel and footwear from top golf brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA and more.

Visit golfgalaxy.com for additional details and for more information on the Grand Opening celebrations.

Golf Galaxy Locations City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Christiana, DE 1295 New Churchman's Road Newark, DE 19713 May 1 – May 2 Oxford Valley, PA 500 Oxford Valley Road Langhorne, PA 19047 May 1 – May 2 Sarasota, FL 143 N. Cattlemens Road Sarasota, FL 34243 May 1 – May 2 Tuttle Crossing, OH 5740 Britton Parkway Dublin, OH 43016 May 1 – May 2 West Des Moines, IA 4520 University Avenue West Des Moines, IA 50266 May 1 – May 2 Galleria, TX 5078 Richmond Avenue Houston, TX 77056 May 22 – May 23

The following Golf Galaxy locations will also receive expanded technology updates, including access to TrackManTM and BioMechTM Golf technologies.

Golf Galaxy Locations · Virginia Beach, VA · Las Vegas, NV · Toledo, OH · Roseville, MN · Cool Springs, TN · Columbia, MD · Buffalo, NY · Boise, ID

DICK'S Soccer Shops will offer a high level of service from in-store soccer experts who are specially trained to help customers find the equipment they need and the right fit for their cleats to excel at the game. The Soccer Shops will feature a variety of updated in-store elements including an elevated cleat shop and an expanded selection of licensed jerseys in select locations.

Soccer Shops City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Atlanta, GA 3535 Peachtree Road Atlanta, GA 30326 May 17 Portland, OR 9402 SW Washington Square Rd Tigard, OR 97223 May 18 Niles, IL 6501 Touhy Avenue Niles, IL 60714 May 24 Long Island, NY 630 Old Country Rd. Unit A4 Garden City, NY 11530 May 25 Cerritos, CA 435 Cerritos Center Cerritos, CA 90703 May 27 Columbus, OH 4304 Easton Gateway Center Columbus, OH 43219 May 30

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2021, the company operated 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of May 1, 2021, Golf Galaxy operated 98 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

