DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces the Grand Opening of Three New Stores in May

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be opening two new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and one new Golf Galaxy store in May.

Grand Opening weekend celebrations will be held for stores in the following cities:

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening Celebration Dates Pineville, NC Carolina Place Mall 11001 Carolina Place Parkway Pineville, NC 28134 May 10-12

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Celebration Dates Beaumont, TX Parkdale Mall 6155 Eastex Freeway Beaumont, TX 77706 May 17-19

Following these new store openings, DICK'S will have 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and 95 Golf Galaxy stores nationwide in 47 states. The new DICK'S and Golf Galaxy locations will bring approximately 160 collective jobs to two communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for these stores.

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear, baseball and golf gear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Ethos, as well as key national vendors like adidas and Nike.

For each Grand Opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and participate in fun activities. Customers will have the chance to meet special guests, such as linebacker Thomas Davis** and former Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart** in Pineville, NC and Houston running back Lamar Miller** in Beaumont, TX.

Visit DICKS.com/Carolina-Place and DICKS.com/Beaumont for full details on the Grand Opening celebrations, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED! Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited quantity. Limit one wristband per person. Must be present to receive wristband. Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph. Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. Visit DICKS.COM/CAROLINA-PLACE or DICKS.COM/BEAUMONT for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.



Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of May 1, 2019, Golf Galaxy operated 95 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

