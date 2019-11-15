DICK'S Sporting Goods Names Anne Fink to its Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today announced that Anne Fink, President, Global Foodservice for PepsiCo, has been named to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Anne to our Board. She brings a strong background in customer service, marketing and management, which coupled with her results-oriented thinking and integrity, make her a great addition," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that Anne will bring valuable insights and relevant experience to our Board for years to come."

Fink leads sales, marketing, strategy and operations for PepsiCo's North American and Global Foodservice business, which include restaurants, hotels, business & industry, colleges & universities, and sports & entertainment channels. She previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for PepsiCo North America Foodservice and prior to that as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PepsiCo Sales.

Fink earned her B.A. in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross, where she served as a member of the Board of Trustees. She also is a board member of the National Restaurant Association and The Culinary Institute of America.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of November 2, 2019, the Company operated 733 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

