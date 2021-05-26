DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Record Quarterly Earnings in First Quarter 2021; Delivers 115% Increase in Same Store Sales Compared to the First Quarter of 2020 and Raises Full Year Guidance

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $2.92 billion, an increase of 119% compared to the first quarter of 2020, or a 52% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase compared to last year's quarter was driven by a 115% increase in consolidated same store sales, which included an increase in eCommerce sales of 14%. eCommerce sales increased 110% in last year's first quarter and eCommerce penetration has grown from 13% of total net sales in the first quarter of 2019 to 20% for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2020 consolidated same store sales decreased 29.5%, driven by temporary store closures that started on March 18th, 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. First quarter 2019 consolidated same store sales were flat.

The Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 of $361.8 million, or $3.41 per diluted share, compared to a consolidated net loss for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. The Company incurred approximately $13 million of pre-tax incremental safety costs in response to COVID-19 during the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021. During last year's quarter, the Company incurred approximately $62 million of pre-tax expenses in response to COVID-19. The Company reported consolidated net income for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 of $57.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended May 1, 2021 of $367.2 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, which excluded non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Company's convertible senior notes and included the share impact of the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company, which is antidilutive for GAAP purposes. For the quarter ended May 4, 2019, non-GAAP consolidated net income was $58.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. First quarter 2019 non-GAAP results exclude a non-cash asset impairment and the settlement of a litigation contingency. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

"We are in a great lane right now, and 2021 will be our boldest and most transformational year in the Company's history. We believe the future of retail is experiential, powered by technology and a world-class omni-channel operating model. Importantly, we are reimagining the athlete experience, both across our core business and through new concepts that we have been working on for the past several years, which will collectively propel our growth in the future," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman and Chief Merchandising Officer.

"We are very pleased to deliver another exceptionally strong quarter, achieving record first quarter sales and our highest-ever quarterly earnings, both significantly exceeding our expectations. The strength of our diverse category portfolio, supply chain, technology capabilities and omni-channel execution helped us continue to capitalize on strong consumer demand across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle. We also saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled," said Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we remain very enthusiastic about our business and are pleased to increase our full year sales and earnings outlook."

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the first quarter of 2021 with approximately $1.86 billion in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility. In April 2020, the Company issued $575 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes, which added over $500 million of net proceeds to its cash position.

Total inventory decreased 4.0% at the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared to the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Capital Allocation

On May 21, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3625 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 25, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.03 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $74.59 per share, for a total cost of $76.8 million. Approximately $954 million remains under an authorization that extends through June 2024.

For the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021, capital expenditures totaled $71.1 million on a gross basis, or $57.2 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords. For the 13 weeks ended May 2, 2020, capital expenditures totaled $59.6 million on a gross basis, or $51.0 million net of construction allowances provided by landlords.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2021 is presented below:







2021 Outlook





Low End High End Midpoint % Change (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 2021 (E) vs 2019 vs 2020 Net Sales $ 8,751

$ 9,584

$ 10,515

$ 10,806

22 % 11 % Consolidated same store sales 3.7 % 9.9 % 8.0 % 11.0 %

















Income before income taxes $ 408

$ 712

$ 990

$ 1,080

154 % 45 % % of Net Sales 4.7 % 7.4 % 9.4 % 10.0 %



Income before income taxes - non-GAAP $ 440

$ 733

$ 1,020

$ 1,110

142 % 45 % % of Net Sales - non-GAAP 5.0 % 7.6 % 9.7 % 10.3 %

















Earnings per diluted share $ 3.34

$ 5.72

$ 7.05

$ 7.68

120 % 29 % Earnings per diluted share - non-GAAP $ 3.69

$ 6.12

$ 8.00

$ 8.70

126 % 36 % Weighted average diluted shares 89

93

107

107





Weighted average diluted shares - non-GAAP 89

89

97

97



















Gross capital expenditures $ 217

$ 224

$ 370

$ 395





Net capital expenditures $ 180

$ 167

$ 300

$ 325







Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.



The Company's non-GAAP outlook for 2021 and its non-GAAP results for 2020 exclude amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. Non-GAAP results for 2019 exclude hunt restructuring charges, a gain on the sale of subsidiaries, non-cash asset impairments and the favorable settlement of a litigation contingency.



As a result of actions taken to support its teammates as well as impacts from its temporary store closures in 2020, the Company incurred approximately $175 million of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. For fiscal 2021, the Company incurred approximately $13 million of COVID-related safety costs in the first quarter and in light of the latest CDC guidance, expects such costs to decline significantly beginning in the second quarter.



of pre-tax incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. For fiscal 2021, the Company incurred approximately of COVID-related safety costs in the first quarter and in light of the latest CDC guidance, expects such costs to decline significantly beginning in the second quarter. The Company expects to open six new DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and eight specialty concept stores in 2021, including the conversion of two former Field & Stream stores into Public Lands stores. The Company also expects to relocate 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores in 2021.



The Company plans to repurchase a minimum of $200 million of its common shares in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management believes that excluding non-cash debt discount amortization from its convertible senior notes and including the share impact from the convertible note hedge is useful to investors because it provides a more complete view of the economics of the transaction. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Same Store Sales

Consolidated same store sales include stores that were temporarily closed during fiscal 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method of calculating consolidated same store sales varies across the retail industry, including the treatment of temporary store closures as a result of COVID-19. Accordingly, our method of calculating this metric may not be the same as other retailers' methods. For additional information on consolidated same store sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2021 outlook for earnings and sales; capital expenditures; share repurchases and dividends; and anticipated store openings, relocations, and closures.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether there are periods of increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate, and the restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to the pandemic; changes in consumer discretionary spending; the extent to which changes in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue and whether new trends will emerge after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; store closures and other impacts to our business resulting from civil disturbances; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to private brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; the impact of continuing to remove the hunt department from stores; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; the impact of a high rate of inflation on our business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; factors affecting vendors, including supply chain and currency risks; the loss of key personnel, including Edward W. Stack, Executive Chairman and Chief Merchandising Officer, or Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer; developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars, including disruptions and cancellations due to COVID-19; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; and risks associated with being a controlled company.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2021, the Company operated 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



May 1,

2021

% of Sales(3)

May 2,

2020

% of Sales(3)

May 4,

2019 (2)

% of Sales(3)

























Net sales

$ 2,918,719



100.00%

$ 1,333,228



100.00 %

$ 1,920,677



100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including

occupancy and distribution

costs (1)

1,830,092



62.70

1,113,900



83.55

1,356,868



70.65

























GROSS PROFIT

1,088,627



37.30

219,328



16.45

563,809



29.35

























Selling, general and

administrative expenses

608,294



20.84

403,221



30.24

487,158



25.36 Pre-opening expenses

4,524



0.15

2,280



0.17

578



0.03

























INCOME (LOSS) FROM

OPERATIONS

475,809



16.30

(186,173)



(13.96)

76,073



3.96

























Interest expense

13,381



0.46

8,045



0.60

3,081



0.16 Other (income) expense

(7,350)



(0.25)

13,522



1.01

(6,738)



(0.35)

























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE

INCOME TAXES

469,778



16.10

(207,740)



(15.58)

79,730



4.15

























Provision for (benefit from)

income taxes

108,022



3.70

(64,318)



(4.82)

22,205



1.16

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 361,756



12.39%

$ (143,422)



(10.76%)

$ 57,525



3.00 %

























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER

COMMON SHARE:























Basic

$ 4.27







$ (1.71)







$ 0.62





Diluted

$ 3.41







$ (1.71)







$ 0.61































WEIGHTED AVERAGE

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:























Basic

84,750







83,734







92,887





Diluted

106,010







83,734







94,388































(1) Cost of goods sold includes: the cost of merchandise (inclusive of vendor allowances, inventory shrinkage and inventory write-downs for the lower of cost and net realizable value); freight; distribution; shipping; and store occupancy costs. The Company defines merchandise margin as net sales less the cost of merchandise sold.

























(2) Due to the uneven nature of sales and earnings in 2020, the Company planned 2021 off of a 2019 baseline and for the same reason believes it is important to compare 2021 against both 2019 and 2020.

























(3) Column does not add due to rounding







































































DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





May 1,

2021

May 2,

2020

January 30,

2021 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,858,737



$ 1,484,004



$ 1,658,067

Accounts receivable, net

67,145



100,895



53,149

Income taxes receivable

2,803



56,291



6,396

Inventories, net

2,012,054



2,096,964



1,953,568

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

100,586



102,249



88,470

Total current assets

4,041,325



3,840,403



3,759,650















Property and equipment, net

1,319,774



1,369,873



1,300,265

Operating lease assets

2,150,664



2,260,189



2,149,913

Intangible assets, net

89,119



93,676



90,051

Goodwill

245,857



245,857



245,857

Deferred income taxes

47,491



14,263



51,475

Other assets

172,350



128,289



155,648

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,066,580



$ 7,952,550



$ 7,752,859















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,239,503



$ 844,991



$ 1,258,093

Accrued expenses

499,071



317,026



518,134

Operating lease liabilities

468,318



505,678



472,670

Income taxes payable

141,868



2,062



40,997

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

238,751



217,223



260,304

Total current liabilities

2,587,511



1,886,980



2,550,198

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

—



1,429,000



—

Convertible senior notes due 2025

425,799



398,121



418,493

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,253,883



2,428,133



2,259,308

Deferred income taxes

—



4,362



—

Other long-term liabilities

200,663



133,929



185,326

Total long-term liabilities

2,880,345



4,393,545



2,863,127

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

610



598



612

Class B common stock

237



243



237

Additional paid-in capital

1,448,892



1,364,568



1,442,298

Retained earnings

3,394,067



2,475,065



3,064,702

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

15



(183)



(49)

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,245,097)



(2,168,266)



(2,168,266)

Total stockholders' equity

2,598,724



1,672,025



2,339,534

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,066,580



$ 7,952,550



$ 7,752,859

















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





13 Weeks Ended



May 1,

2021

May 2,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income (loss)

$ 361,756



$ (143,422)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization, and other

78,366



86,081

Amortization of convertible notes discount and issuance costs

7,306



1,094

Non-cash lease costs

(27,276)



69,560

Deferred income taxes

3,984



(4,676)

Stock-based compensation

12,870



9,235

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(12,439)



(14,745)

Inventories

(58,486)



105,311

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,603)



(13,190)

Accounts payable

38,057



(167,707)

Accrued expenses

(44,310)



(90,047)

Income taxes payable / receivable

104,464



(58,922)

Construction allowances provided by landlords

13,902



8,638

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(21,240)



(2,063)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

447,351



(214,853)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(71,097)



(59,591)

Deposits and purchases of other assets

(2,338)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(73,435)



(59,591)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Revolving credit borrowings

—



1,291,700

Revolving credit repayments

—



(86,800)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

—



575,000

Payments for purchase of bond hedges

—



(161,057)

Proceeds from issuance of warrants

—



105,225

Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance

—



(14,341)

Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(220)



(199)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12,333



—

Minimum tax withholding requirements

(18,601)



(3,390)

Cash paid for treasury stock

(76,841)



—

Cash dividend paid to stockholders

(33,334)



(28,070)

(Decrease) increase in bank overdraft

(56,647)



11,109

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(173,310)



1,689,177

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

64



(63)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

200,670



1,414,670

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,658,067



69,334

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,858,737



$ 1,484,004



Store Count and Square Footage

The stores that opened during the first quarter of 2021 are as follows:

Store

Market

Concept Lewisville, TX

Dallas

DICK'S Sporting Goods Summerlin, NV

Las Vegas

DICK'S Sporting Goods

The following represents a reconciliation of beginning and ending stores and square footage for the periods indicated:

Store Count:





Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020



DICK'S

Sporting

Goods (1)

Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)

Total

DICK'S

Sporting

Goods

Specialty

Concept

Stores (2)

Total Beginning stores

728



126



854



726



124



850

Q1 New stores

2



—



2



1



2



3

Closed stores

—



1



1



1



1



2

Ending stores

730



125



855



726



125



851



























Relocated stores

3



—



3



3



1



4



Square Footage: (in millions)





DICK'S Sporting

Goods (1)

Specialty Concept

Stores

Total Q1 2020

38.4



3.4



41.8

Q2 2020

38.4



3.5



41.9

Q3 2020

38.7



3.6



42.3

Q4 2020

38.5



3.5



42.0

Q1 2021

38.7



3.4



42.1







(1) Includes one new DICK'S House of Sport store which was a relocation of a former DICK'S Sporting Goods store. (2) Includes the Company's Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores, as well as the Company's outlet stores, excluding temporary locations. In some markets the Company operates DICK'S Sporting Goods stores adjacent to its specialty concept stores on the same property with a pass-through for customers. The Company refers to this format as a "combo store" and includes combo store openings within both the DICK'S Sporting Goods and specialty concept store reconciliations, as applicable. As of May 1, 2021, the Company operated 29 combo stores.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended May 1, 2021















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 475,809

$ 13,381

$ 469,778

$ 361,756

106,010

$ 3.41

% of Net Sales 16.30 % 0.46 % 16.10 % 12.39 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(7,307)

7,307

5,407

(9,214)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 475,809

$ 6,074

$ 477,085

$ 367,163

96,796

$ 3.79

% of Net Sales 16.30 % 0.21 % 16.35 % 12.58 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.







13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019













Selling, general

and

administrative

expenses Income before

income taxes Net income (3) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 487,158

$ 79,730

$ 57,525

94,388

$ 0.61

% of Net Sales 25.36 % 4.15 % 3.00 %



Non-cash asset impairment (1) (7,623)

7,623

5,641





Litigation contingency settlement (2) 6,411

(6,411)

(4,744)





Non-GAAP Basis $ 485,946

$ 80,942

$ 58,422

94,388

$ 0.62

% of Net Sales 25.30 % 4.21 % 3.04 %









(1) Non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft held for sale to its fair market value. (2) Settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency. (3) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



52 Weeks Ended January 30, 2021















Income from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 741,477

$ 48,812

$ 711,735

$ 530,251

92,639

$ 5.72

% of Net Sales 7.74 % 0.51 % 7.43 % 5.53 %



Convertible senior notes (1) —

(21,581)

21,581

15,970

(3,460)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 741,477

$ 27,231

$ 733,316

$ 546,221

89,179

$ 6.12

% of Net Sales 7.74 % 0.28 % 7.65 % 5.70 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. This amount includes $1.1 million of amortization recognized in the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



52 Weeks Ended February 1, 2020

Gross profit Selling,

general and

administrative

expenses Income

from

operations Gain on sale of

subsidiaries Income

before

income

taxes Net income (5) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 2,554,558

$ 2,173,677

$ 375,613

$ (33,779)

$ 407,704

$ 297,462

89,066

$ 3.34

% of Net Sales 29.19 % 24.84 % 4.29 % (0.39) % 4.66 % 3.40 %



Hunt restructuring charges (1) 13,135

(44,588)

57,723

—

57,723

50,072





Gain on sale of subsidiaries (2) —

—

—

33,779

(33,779)

(24,996)





Other asset impairments (3) —

(15,253)

15,253

—

15,253

11,287





Litigation contingency settlement (4) —

6,411

(6,411)

—

(6,411)

(4,744)





Non-GAAP Basis $ 2,567,693

$ 2,120,247

$ 442,178

$ —

$ 440,490

$ 329,081

89,066

$ 3.69

% of Net Sales 29.34 % 24.23 % 5.05 % — % 5.03 % 3.76 %









(1) Hunt restructuring charges of $57.7 million included $35.7 million of non-cash impairments of a trademark and store assets, a $13.1 million write-down of inventory and an $8.9 million charge related to our exit from eight Field & Stream stores in the third quarter, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse. (2) Gain on sale of Blue Sombrero and Affinity Sports subsidiaries. (3) Non-cash impairment charges to reduce the carrying value of a corporate aircraft to its fair market value, which was subsequently sold. (4) Favorable settlement of a previously accrued litigation contingency. (5) Except for the impairment of the trademark, the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate. The trademark impairment charge of $28.3 million was not deductible for tax purposes.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands)

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





13 Weeks Ended



May 1,

2021

May 2,

2020 Gross capital expenditures

$ (71,097)



$ (59,591)

Construction allowances provided by landlords

13,902



8,638

Net capital expenditures

$ (57,195)



$ (50,953)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts)



52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022

Low End

High End





















Income

before

income

taxes Net income (2) Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share

Income

before

income

taxes Net income (2) Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 990

$ 754

107

$ 7.05



$ 1,080

$ 822

107

$ 7.68

Convertible senior notes (1) 30

22

(10)





30

22

(10)



Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,020

$ 776

97

$ 8.00



$ 1,110

$ 844

97

$ 8.70

% of Net Sales 9.7 % 7.4 %





10.3 % 7.8 %





























(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

