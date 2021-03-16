DICK'S Sporting Goods Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With CommerceHub

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, a leading ecommerce enablement platform of thousands of retailers, brands and suppliers, today announced that DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) will continue to rely on CommerceHub solutions to support its ecommerce business growth. The company signed a multi-year agreement with CommerceHub to further strengthen its digital supply chain and continue to fulfill ecommerce orders quickly.

"DICK'S Sporting Goods has been a valued partner since 2015, and we are committed to helping them continue to successfully execute their ecommerce strategy," said Tom Barone, Chief Revenue Officer, CommerceHub. "We are excited to continue our work together and support DICK'S efforts to deliver an extended product assortment with a focus on customer experience and seamless order fulfillment."

DICK'S Sporting Goods saw record-breaking ecommerce growth over the past year and recorded a 100% increase in ecommerce sales in 2020. The company stayed ahead of accelerated customer demand because its strategic investments in technology and its digital fulfillment capabilities -- including its vendor direct program.

"Our vendor direct fulfillment network powered by CommerceHub continues to help us expand our assortment by allowing us to quickly connect with key vendor partners," said Scott Casciato, Vice President of Omnichannel Fulfillment and Customer Service, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We rely on CommerceHub to scale our digital capabilities within our supply chain; this, along with the opportunity to offer an 'endless aisle,' allows us to continue to meet our customers' evolving and shifting needs."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. CommerceHub helps its robust network of thousands of retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $30 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

SOURCE CommerceHub