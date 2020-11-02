DICK'S Sporting Goods Third Quarter Results Call Scheduled for November 24th

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) will announce results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at DICK'S Sporting Goods' Investor Relations website at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 31, 2020, the Company operated 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

(724) 273-3400 or [email protected]

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

