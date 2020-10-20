Dickson Medical Associates Advances Population Health Strategy by Selecting i2i

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickson Medical Associates (DMA), a multispecialty physician-owned medical group in Dickson, TN, is a world class provider of healthcare services for all of Middle Tennessee. With a significant focus on patient experience and quality standards, DMA has earned the recognition as an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). DMA selected i2iTracks® and i2iLinks™ after using and evaluating other population health management (PHM) systems. Advancing quality outcomes by placing the patient at the center of care delivery is DMA's top priority. i2iTracks® and i2iLinks™ offer DMA an expansive data analytics platform to customize and operationalize care and quality management programs. i2i and DMA completed this implementation and go-live launch in 57 business days across all nine clinics with a seamless integration into their NextGen EHR platform.

(PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health) (PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health)

Clean, accurate data for provider scorecards and numerous quality program reports for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries was a priority for the executive team at DMA during the evaluation process. Clinicians find the morning huddle report extremely valuable to their workflow as it is used daily to proactively alert care managers of open care gaps that impact quality scores. i2iTracks® also provides the ability for the practice to monitor over 200 quality measures, manage patients with chronic conditions and identify and contact at-risk patients, which improves the overall health of their community.

Additionally, the DMA Team has developed collaborative strategies with over 15 health plans in value- based care programs. Leveraging i2i's Clinical Data Integration (CDI) solution, DMA will drive a new level of patient care transparency by communicating in real-time with their health plan partners. CDI provides rich clinical data to the health plan to assist with improving quality program scores and closing necessary care gaps, collaboratively. For DMA, member attribution files and health plan care gaps are electronically uploaded into i2iTracks® and visualized across registries, reports, and care plans for care coordinators and quality managers to take action. "We are excited to partner with Dickson Medical Associates and support their quest to improve the health of several Middle Tennessee communities. DMA has demonstrated for over 80 years a deep mission of compassionate service and quality healthcare. i2i is honored to support DMA in their next journey of population health management," stated Justin L. Neece, i2i's Chief Executive Officer.

About Dickson Medical Associates

Dickson Medical Associates (DMA) is one of the largest multispecialty physician-owned medical groups in Dickson, Tennessee. DMA has nine locations and over 200 employees providing a wide range of medical services and diagnostic testing. The multispecialty practice of 29 physicians, covering 14 specialty areas of medicine, offers the latest in medical technology and patient care for the five counties it serves. Dating back to its very beginning in 1940, the goal of DMA has always been and will continue to be to provide the best possible care for the citizens of Dickson and surrounding counties. Their team is committed to providing the highest quality care and service, in a caring, convenient, cost-effective and accessible manner, exceeding patient expectations and setting community standards.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i has consistently ranked as a category leader of KLAS' annual software review. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://www.i2ipophealth.com

