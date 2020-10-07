Dicom Systems Launches Enterprise Imaging Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Deploys to a Leading National IDN

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dicom Systems , a healthcare IT software company, today announced the availability of Unifier enterprise imaging platform for medical imaging workflow, archiving, cloud, and AI enablement, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

DICOM Modality Worklist (DMWL) remains one of the prime value-added modules from the Dicom Systems enterprise imaging Unifier platform. The IDN (integrated delivery network) customer, which operates more than 50 hospitals, is using DMWL to efficiently manage modality communication between any DICOM application. Azure will streamline deployment for the nearly 6,000 modalities that will now be managed by Unifier enterprise imaging appliance. Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access Dicom Systems' Unifier enterprise imaging platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

"Enabling IT workflows in the cloud is top of mind for leading hospitals that are looking for efficient and cost-effective infrastructure," said Dmitriy Tochilnik, President and CTO of Dicom Systems. "With Unifier already pre-configured on Azure Marketplace, our customers can launch the server within hours, allowing health care systems to harness the power of data and systems intelligence."

"Our presence on Azure Marketplace supports the scalability, performance, and cost savings essential for medical imaging providers to thrive in a distributed environment," said Florent Saint-Clair, Executive Vice President of Dicom Systems. "We have a faith-based IDN customer that is leveraging Azure to rapidly and securely manage imaging modalities."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Unifier from Dicom Systems to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides enterprise imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability. The features-rich Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent routing, HTTPS-based DICOM, and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving, and de-identification through on-premises, private cloud, and leading cloud providers. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies, and partners for next-generation enterprise imaging. To learn more, visit www.dcmsys.com. Press Contact: Taylur Ngo, Marketing Director, 415-684-8790, [email protected]

