Dicyclopentadiene Market size to record a CAGR of 5.01% from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

Three Major Dicyclopentadiene Market Participants:

Chevron Corp.: The company produces crude dicyclopentadiene, which is a feedstock used in high-purity DCPD production.

Dow Inc.: The company produces dicyclopentadiene under the brand name DOW DCPD Resins Grade (RG).

Exxon Mobil Corp.: The company produces crude dicyclopentadiene, which is used to manufacture polymer resins and other chemical substances.

Dicyclopentadiene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

UPR



EPDM Elastomers



Poly DCPD



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The dicyclopentadiene market is driven by the increase in demand for hydrocarbon resins, growth in construction and automotive industries, and growing demand from Asian countries.

Dicyclopentadiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 182.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sojitz Corp., Texmark Chemicals Inc., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

