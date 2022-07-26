Dicyclopentadiene Market worth USD 1.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) formed by a Diels-Alder reaction. It is a colorless, waxy, flammable, and odor alike camphor. DCPD is accessible in high purity grade, polyester grade, hydrocarbon resin, and other grades. Polyester accounts the highest market share. This is driven by increasing building infrastructure that is driving the use of polyester in DCPD to improve its durability and resistance. Similarly, other types such as hydrocarbon resin possess tackiness, making them suitable for applications such as paint, adhesives, printing ink, rubber, etc.

Owing to the rising building and automotive activities worldwide, various small DCPD producers are also investing significantly in acquisition & expansion activities to operate globally and enlarge their product portfolio. For instance, NOVA Chemicals signed an agreement to form a joint venture in petrochemicals with Total and Borealis AG, strengthening its presence and expanding its product demand.

Some of the major findings in the Dicyclopentadiene Market report include:

The polyester grade segment accounted for 45% revenue share by 2030.

Major players in the global market are primarily focusing on R&D to manufacture better quality products. Companies are preferring strategic alliances, such as joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions, to gain market positions.

The market is consolidated owing to the presence of limited large players, and new players face moderate entry barriers due to high capital investment requirements and lack of technological expertise.

Dicyclopentadiene market from hydrocarbon resin grade segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast timeframe. This grade is primarily used in the production of C5/C9 and cyclo-aliphatic; however, this grade can also be used as a raw material in the production of specialty and unsaturated polyester resins. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) based hydrocarbon resins are commonly used for ink, paint, and elastomer applications. Its well-designed property and high reactivity improve tire performance, especially the cutting and chipping resistance.

Dicyclopentadiene market from ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) elastomers segment is set to cross USD 40 million by 2030. Dicyclopentadiene is used in the production of EPDM. EPDM elastomer is a form of synthetic rubber that has exceptional heat, electrical insulation, and aging resistance. Moreover, being water resistant in nature makes it suitable for various applications such as window & door seals, radiator & heater hoses, O-rings & gaskets, wire & insulators, diaphragms, accumulator bladders, and weather stripping.

Europe dicyclopentadiene market is predicted to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast timeframe. Countries, such as Germany, the UK, and France, are among the major revenue makers from the product in the region and this is due to increasing building infrastructure and construction activities in the region. Additionally, the region has shown significant increase in the light vehicle sales, which may be due to free trade agreement among the countries in the region.

The rising application of dicyclopentadiene in manufacturing insecticides, hardener, EPDM, elastomers, metallocenes, resins, varnishes, and paints are likely to enhance the overall market outlook. Furthermore, an upsurge in the construction and automotive industries has pushed the demand for dicyclopentadiene.

Some of the major market players operating in the dicyclopentadiene market are Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China Petrochemical Corporation, Cymetech Corporation, Maruzen Petrochemical, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemical Co., NOVA Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell Chemicals), Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Texmark Chemicals, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI Chemicals), and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co.

