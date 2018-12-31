Did Somebody Say Concussion? CBS wants you to learn more

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concussion! Everyone gets a head knock. Have you ever had a head knock? But was it a concussion? More than 3.9 million Americans report a concussion every year. Plus another 3.9 million go unreported.

Current diagnosis and treatment processes are unfortunately inadequate and ineffective - wonderful intent but poor results for patients. Head injuries start from falling out of the stroller and occur in everyday life - not just sports. What about falling off your bike as a child? 95/100 of concussions are cumulative effects - Not the one big hit. That's the obvious!

Each concussion costs more than $375,000 per person per incident. This adds up to more than $60 billion annually. What are the effects on the person's life? What is the cost to the family? Are there opportunities for better care?

YES by Combining balance and composite assessments to establish effective concussion management. DARPA originally funded a head injury development for improvised explosive device (IED) events. Now we the taxpayers can benefit with Composite Balance Score – CBS.

CBS has quick, fun and easy challenges to get back on track with your rehabilitation.

CBS measures and monitors the brain health of subjects of any age in just 2-3 minutes, issuing a brain health report card at each test session.

Your CBS data is collected and compared to other subjects in your age range, to effectively analyze your performance.

CBS is a CPT reimbursable product with codes for medical treatment surrounding mobility assessment (risk of fall), concussion, post-concussion syndrome, neuropsychological testing, postural stability and rehabilitation.

Go to CBScore.net where the facts speak for themselves. Get educated about neuroscience, head injuries and how they affect you.

Dr. Terence Vardy is available for interviews on concussions and head trauma.

Neuromuscular Technology LLC is a biomed company based out of Bay Shore, New York with a variety of innovative technologies for a wide range of medical applications http://www.cbscore.net

@cogbalscore

If you would like more information about CBS please email admin@cbscore.net

Contact: Terence Vardy CEO, Neuromuscular Technology LLC

Phone: +61 402 240 893

Email: tv8000@isotechology.com

SOURCE Neuromuscular Technology

Related Links

http://www.neuromusculartechnology.com

