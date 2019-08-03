Did You Acquire 3M Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 3M Company ("3M") (NYSE: MMM) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, and had losses greater than $200,000, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2019. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3M's vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that man-made chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (2) 3M had a long history of suppressing negative information and damaging data about PFAS; (3) 3M had significant legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS; and (4) as a result, 3M's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term shareholder of 3M continuously holding shares before February 9, 2017 , you may have standing to hold 3M harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

