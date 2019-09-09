Did You Acquire Centene Before July 2, 2015? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Centene Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Centene Corporation ("Centene") (NYSE: CNC) and certain of its officers.

A class action case was filed in the Eastern District of Missouri against Centene and certain of its officers and directors seeking to pursue remedies under sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The class period is from May 24, 2016 and July 25, 2016. The case arises from Defendants' false and misleading statements regarding Centene's merger with California-based Health Net, and the Company's understatement of Health Net's liabilities by approximately $400 million. On August 30, 2019 Judge Audrey G. Fleissig granted and denied defendants motion to dismiss.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Centene continuously holding shares before July 2, 2015, you may have standing to hold Centene harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

