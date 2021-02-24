Did You Acquire Splunk (SPLK) Before October 21, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Splunk; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) against certain of its officers and directors.

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of Splunk's securities from October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020 (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder of Splunk continuously holding shares before October 21 , 2020, you may have standing to hold Splunk harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

