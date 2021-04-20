Did Your Workouts and Dating Prospects Go Off the Rails During the Pandemic?

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has disrupted our lives over the last year in many ways, especially when it comes to fitness and romance. As we emerge from our caves and head back to our favorite fitness studios or watering holes, we may need help getting back into a workout routine or dating scene. The TeamUp Fitness App can fill both voids -- getting into shape and connecting with a fit companion.

TeamUp started out as a social, lifestyle platform built for workout enthusiasts and fitness professionals to come together, but has now turned into a fitness dating platform as well. People crave connection but they also want to connect with people who share similar interests and passions. This app combines the two.

While more people get vaccinated and enter the dating scene again, it's not expected that dating apps are going anywhere. In fact, many dating apps that were popular prior to the pandemic, had to shift their platform in order to meet the needs of quarantined singles. TeamUp Fitness also went through some adaptations as well, including incorporating at-home workouts and virtual trainers and nutritionists who were originally interested in meeting clients in-person.

"We created the app as the go-to resource for people looking to start a new workout program or activity who want to connect with other like-minded workout enthusiasts and fitness professionals who can help them get started losing the pandemic pounds or build muscle," said Frankie Pep, chief marketing officer at TeamUp Fitness. "The 'Let's Connect' feature is a way for people to break the ice, a way to connect with new workout partners, new fitness friends, and possibly find their fitness soulmate."

TeamUp Fitness, TeamUp is a social, lifestyle, and fitness connection dating platform developed to bring the fitness community together. Users can connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals, and possibly find your fitness soulmate.

The app is free to download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

