DIDI INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of DiDi Global, Inc. ("DiDi Global" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI) from June 30, 2021 through July 21, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants' Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi "had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations;" (2) DiDi's app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (3) the CAC would require all Chinese app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On July 2, 2021, DiDi Global issued a press release revealing that Chinese authorities had asked the Company to stop registering new users while the Company was under investigation. On July 4, 2021, DiDi Global's app was taken down by the Chinese authorities.

On July 5, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that [w]eeks before DiDi Global Inc. [] went public in the U.S., China's cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security[.]"

On this news, DiDi Global's stock price fell $3.04 per share, almost 20%, to close at $12.49 per share on July 6, 2021.

On July 22, before market hours, Bloomberg published an article entitled "China Weighs Unprecedented Penalty for DiDi After U.S. IPO" which reported that "Chinese regulators are considering serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for DiDi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month[.]"

On this news, the Company's ADS price fell $3.44 per ADS, nearly 30%, over the next two trading days to close at $8.06 per ADS on July 23, 2021, further damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

