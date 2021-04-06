Die Bonder Equipment Market to grow by $ 78.36 Million | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Download Sample Report Instantly

The OSATs segment will generate maximum revenue in the die bonder equipment market, owing to the need for a rise in the production capacity and constant technological innovations in semiconductor packaging techniques. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the growing production of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics.

Die Bonder Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Demand for high-quality semiconductor ICs for wireless devices and IoT applications

Increasing complexity of semiconductor IC designs

In addition, the report identifies automation in automobiles as a major trend in the die bonder equipment market. The growing consumer demand for safety and comfort has increased the use of electronic components in automobiles. Automakers are increasing the use of different types of semiconductor ICs for various functions such as airbag control, ABS, GPS, power doors and windows, car navigation and display, and automated driving. This has created the need for innovative, power-saving, and reliant semiconductor devices, which is fostering market growth.

Die Bonder Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offerings

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.: The company offers products such as AD211 Plus, AD280 Plus, AD50Lite among many others.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV: The company offers products such as Esec 2100 SC, Esec 2100hs, Esec 2100 hdi among others.

DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd.: The company offers die bonder, ultrasonic wire bonder, and dispensing equipment.

Dr. Tresky AG: The company offers manual die bonder and semi-automatic die bonder equipment.

Finetech GmbH & Co. KG: The die bonder equipment provided by the company is fully automated. They offer high placement accuracy and unrivaled process flexibility.

