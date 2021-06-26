Die-Cutting Solutions Provider Jigscut Now Listed As A Premium Seller On AliExpress

QINGDAO, China, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jigscut, a reputed name in the die-cutting industry, was recently listed as a store on AliExpress at https://jigscut.aliexpress.com/store/300418. Ling Yang, the marketing manager from Jigscut stated that AliExpress users can discover ad shop for a wide range of cheap bow dies on AliExpress, which is a leading trading marketplace online. The owners said that they recently slashed down the rates of all die-cutting machines after listing their business on AliExpress. The owners stated that their aim is to bring cost benefits to small home-based businesses that need affordable die cutting solutions.

Jigscut

The China-based manufacturer that has excelled in cutting dies and puzzle making since 2014 has expanded its list of services for customers too. With extensive industry experience of more than six years, the company now has a better inkling about the range of crafts die cut, and puzzle cutting dies that are widely used by small businesses.

"We mostly offer bespoke cutting die solutions, and the dies are intended for those who operate their business from home. Starting from cards and fabrics, to hair bow cutting dies, earrings, hand bags, fabric dolls and patch works, we offer a range of solutions. These are also useful for making cards and albums and flowers for kindergarten students," said Ling Yang.

At a recent press conference, the company owners stated that once the design is finalized, their experts suggest the best possible die-cutting solutions. "Depending on the material and machine used, we prepare the quote. We believe this is an ideal time to opt for cutting dies solutions, since we have slashed down the prices," added Ling Yang.

Ling also maintained that the revised pricing policy would be valid for a limited period of time, and businesses that wish to avail low-cost services should act at the earliest.

The Marketing manager of the company said, "By revising our rates for die-cutting services, we have already garnered positive responses. Whether it's the scrapbooking die or jigsaw wooden dies, clients can expect wooden steel rule dies all the time. Also, our labours have no less than a decade-long experience, so we are usually able to finish the production and send items within 24 hours."

