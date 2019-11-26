Diebold Nixdorf CEO Gerrard Schmid to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today that it will participate in the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During the conference, Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, will discuss company strategy, market conditions for financial and retail technology solutions and the company's DN Now initiatives at 1:10 p.m. MT (3:10 p.m. ET). He will also be available to meet with institutional investors. A live-audio webcast of the chat will be available here. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

