Diebold Nixdorf Expands Partnership with East of England Co-op to Deploy Latest Retail Self-Service Solutions Designed to Enhance Shopping Experience

East of England Co-op required a solution for its convenience and supermarket store formats. The fully flexible design of the DN Series EASY eXpress, part of the DN Series TM EASY family of self-service solutions, was an ideal choice. The platform-based approach ensures the system is easily adaptable to changing business needs and consumer demands.

The entire hardware fleet is managed by DN's AllConnect ServicesSM, an integrated remote service offering that leverages machine learning to predict and fix issues before they happen, enabling a market-leading metric of 99.8% availability reducing operational costs.

DN Vynamic Self-Service provides East of England Co-op with an open, flexible and modular software platform that works through an open-retailing approach with flexible APIs that enables faster integration and more personalization. This allows the retailer to be more flexible now, and in the future, adding new functionality without rebuilding their entire technology solution.

Diebold Nixdorf had previously provided standard maintenance services to East of England's POS systems. To help ensure a seamless experience for its customers with "always on" devices, the collaboration now includes a full range of managed services for self-service, including enhanced support desk, operations and application services. This addition of managed services represents a major shift to a proactive, remote and predictive service model for the co-op.

John Dixey, Head of IT Development, at East of England Co-op said: "We have a strong commitment to supporting our communities and required more self-service journeys to reduce the operational pressures on our stores while improving the in-store service experienced by our members and customers. Diebold Nixdorf took the time to get to know our values, challenges and goals, and created a seamless solution that supported our specific needs. Our transition from basic maintenance to DN AllConnect Services helps ensure the highest availability of our technology."

Ben Gale, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA Retail Sales Management, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We're proud of the partnership we have built with East of England Co-op. We worked together to determine that a self-service journey would be highly beneficial to both consumers and the co-op, even in smaller stores. Our comprehensive solution will provide consumers with the shopping experience they want, improve in-store efficiency and provide the lowest total cost of ownership for our customer."

About East of England Co-op

The East of England Co-op is the largest independent retailer in East Anglia, with over 230 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. The East of England Co-op has a £110 million investment property portfolio of 500 properties throughout East Anglia, including just under 250 residential units. The East of England Co-op has been serving communities for over 150 years and is owned by over 260,000 members. It is completely independent of the Co-operative Group. Each year, the East of England Co-op invests part of its profits to support communities across their trading area. In-light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the East of England Co-op rerouted funding to the East of England Co-op Community Cares Fund, which supports local groups and services in need at this time. Visit: www.eastofengland.coop

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

