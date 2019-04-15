Diebold Nixdorf Names Beth Patrick As Chief People Officer

Patrick has more than 30 years of experience in global talent management, organizational design, HR data and analytics, compensation and benefits, succession planning and labor relations. Her background spans a number of industries, including packaging, automotive, logistics and supply chain, and power and data solutions.

Prior to joining Diebold Nixdorf, she served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Veritiv Corporation, where she played a key role in launching the company into Fortune 300 status within its first full year of operation as a merged organization. While there, Patrick led all areas of human resources and communications, including the creation and development of key employee programs and change management strategies. Prior to Veritiv, she held HR leadership positions at International Paper/xpedx and TE Connectivity, where she spearheaded profit and loss accountability, reorganization, leadership and diversity hiring and employee engagement efforts.

She reports to Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, who said: "We are thrilled to have Beth join our team. Her operational expertise and deep understanding of companies experiencing rapid change make her an ideal leader for our global HR function as we continue to shape our future through our DN Now transformation program."

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

